Electronics Production | December 20, 2004
Enics to acquire Ahltronix
Enics will acquire finnish EMS-provider Ahltronix. Ahltronix generates approximately MEUR 35 annual sales and is fully owned by Ahlström Capital. The deal will take effect on January 1, 2005.
According to the agreement Ahltronix group office, the plants in Elva (Estonia), Varkaus and Rauma (Finland) will be transferred to the Enics group. All Ahltronix employees, totalling 300, will become Enics' employees under their current terms.
“This move further strengthens Enics position as one of the largest EMS partners focused on serving industrial customers. At the same time it supports our growth and brings highly qualified resources to us. Ahltronix excellent customer base is complementary to ours, broadening Enics customer portfolio and adding new globally recognized companies to it. We clearly see that the trend of industrial OEMs increasingly focusing on their core activities continues globally and that by adding Ahltronix we can further develop Enics into a global leader in its field, considerably enhancing our leverage and services to the benefit of our customers. We very much welcome our new colleagues", says Mr Reijo Itkonen, President and CEO of Enics.
“Past co-operation between Enics and Ahltronix has proved to be clearly beneficial for both companies and - more importantly - for our customers. By teaming up our forces the group will have strengthened engineering service capabilities as well as manufacturing and extensive after-sales capabilities. We have also identified several other areas like information technology, human resources, supply chain management and sales, where synergy benefits can be expected. This deal simply makes us a major player in industrial electronics“, says Mr Markku Ahlbäck, President and CEO of Ahltronix, who will become Executive Vice President, Operations, responsible for whole Enics plant network.
By this latest step, the annual turnover of the Enics group will be around 165 million euros and the company will employ altogether some 1,150 persons in Finland, Estonia, Switzerland and China. The group is headquartered in Turgi, Switzerland.
