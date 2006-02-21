Tyco is ready for RoHS

Tyco Electronics has spent the past five years preparing for the RoHS compliance. The company has assessed more than 1.5 million components for RoHS compliance and issued new part numbers.

Tyco has also ensured that the majority of their products are 'backwards compatible', meaning they can be used in current tin-lead solder processes as well as in lead-free soldering. All existing customers have been contacted to ascertain their RoHS requirements and all suppliers have been surveyed using a web based format to build a comprehensive database.

