Asia ready for RoHS

According to a report 93 percent of the electronics manufacturers in China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan who are exporting electronics to Europe are RoHS compliant.

The analyse firm Global Sources last year polled 359 exporting companies in China, Korea and Taiwan and asked them whether they are expecting themselves to be RoHS compliant by July 1 or not. 93 percent answered that they will be ready before the date and 51 percent said they have already reached complete compliance.