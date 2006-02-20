Intersil appoints Louis DiNardo as president and chief operating officer

Intersil Corporation has appointed Louis DiNardo to the position of president and chief operating officer reporting to chief executive officer, Richard Beyer.

The appointment is effective immediately. DiNardo joined Intersil in July of 2004 when Intersil acquired Xicor. 46 years old, DiNardo was president and CEO of Xicor from November of 2000 until the acquisition when he became executive vice president and general manager of the Power Management Products Group at Intersil.



Richard Beyer commented, “I am very excited about the promotion of Lou to this newly created position – president and COO. Since he became a key executive of Intersil, he has demonstrated superb leadership in transforming our power management business into a high revenue and profit engine for the company. At the same time, with his deep understanding and experience across all aspects of the high performance analogue market, he has helped me and the other senior executives of Intersil improve many aspects of our company's business practices. Consequently, Intersil delivered exceptional results throughout 2005. I am confident that in his role as president and COO, he will continue to enable Intersil to perform at high levels in 2006 and beyond.”