RoHS | February 20, 2006
Henkel presents new Lead-Free<br>Solder Material for Fine-Pitch
The electronics group of Henkel has announced the development of another advanced solder material for today's Pb-free process requirements.
Multicore® LF328 is a halide-free, no-clean, lead-free solder paste designed for high volume stencil printing applications with CSP lead pitches of 0.5mm and 0.4mm. As lead-free manufacturing becomes the norm as opposed to the exception, the ability to reliably process finer pitched devices within Pb-free parameters will be vital. Henkel has anticipated this requirement and has delivered a material solution that addresses the emerging needs of the dynamic electronics market.
Multicore LF328 has been formulated to deliver low voiding in BGA joints. With performance over a wide range of reflow profiles and long abandon time capabilities, Multicore LF328 gives assemblers of advanced electronic devices the flexibility they require when running lead-free processes. The material also provides a tack force to resist component movement during high speed placement, allows a fast print speed with low print pressure to minimize board warpage and offers superior humidity resistance. These factors, along with the material's soldering activity on a wide range of surface finishes including Ni/Au, Immersion Sn, Immersion Ag and OSP copper, enable manufacturers to confidently incorporate Multicore LF328 into their lead-free production processes.
In addition Multicore LF328 also helps lower manufacturing costs and maximizes production efficiencies. The material produces safe residues, which eliminate the need for cleaning, and its post-reflow low color residues simplify the visual inspection process.
Multicore LF328 is classified as ROL0 to ANSI/J-STD-004.
Multicore LF328 has been formulated to deliver low voiding in BGA joints. With performance over a wide range of reflow profiles and long abandon time capabilities, Multicore LF328 gives assemblers of advanced electronic devices the flexibility they require when running lead-free processes. The material also provides a tack force to resist component movement during high speed placement, allows a fast print speed with low print pressure to minimize board warpage and offers superior humidity resistance. These factors, along with the material's soldering activity on a wide range of surface finishes including Ni/Au, Immersion Sn, Immersion Ag and OSP copper, enable manufacturers to confidently incorporate Multicore LF328 into their lead-free production processes.
In addition Multicore LF328 also helps lower manufacturing costs and maximizes production efficiencies. The material produces safe residues, which eliminate the need for cleaning, and its post-reflow low color residues simplify the visual inspection process.
Multicore LF328 is classified as ROL0 to ANSI/J-STD-004.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments