Henkel presents new Lead-Free<br>Solder Material for Fine-Pitch

The electronics group of Henkel has announced the development of another advanced solder material for today's Pb-free process requirements.

Multicore® LF328 is a halide-free, no-clean, lead-free solder paste designed for high volume stencil printing applications with CSP lead pitches of 0.5mm and 0.4mm. As lead-free manufacturing becomes the norm as opposed to the exception, the ability to reliably process finer pitched devices within Pb-free parameters will be vital. Henkel has anticipated this requirement and has delivered a material solution that addresses the emerging needs of the dynamic electronics market.



Multicore LF328 has been formulated to deliver low voiding in BGA joints. With performance over a wide range of reflow profiles and long abandon time capabilities, Multicore LF328 gives assemblers of advanced electronic devices the flexibility they require when running lead-free processes. The material also provides a tack force to resist component movement during high speed placement, allows a fast print speed with low print pressure to minimize board warpage and offers superior humidity resistance. These factors, along with the material's soldering activity on a wide range of surface finishes including Ni/Au, Immersion Sn, Immersion Ag and OSP copper, enable manufacturers to confidently incorporate Multicore LF328 into their lead-free production processes.



In addition Multicore LF328 also helps lower manufacturing costs and maximizes production efficiencies. The material produces safe residues, which eliminate the need for cleaning, and its post-reflow low color residues simplify the visual inspection process.



Multicore LF328 is classified as ROL0 to ANSI/J-STD-004.