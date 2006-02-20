FlexLink in new Joint Venture

Semcon and FlexLink start company to provide production logistics solutions for medical device and pharma manufacturing.

Semcon and FlexLink have started a joint company for efficient production solutions for pharmaceutical and medical device products. The new company, Compliant Logistics AB, has been launched in the USA at the ATX West trade fair in Anaheim.



The statutory and regulatory demands placed on companies in the pharmaceutical and medical device markets are increasing with significantly greater demand for more cost-effective production. Compliant Logistics will meet these new demands.



FlexLink brings value in the form of wide-ranging know-how, software and equipment for production logistics and Semcon brings competence in project management, automation and quality assurance to the new company. Compliant Logistics will provide an attractive leading-edge offer meeting the demands and challenges that the industry faces. Semcon and FlexLink have well-established relationships with leading manufacturers, which provides a natural customer base.



“By starting Compliant Logistics together with FlexLink we provide a strong offer in a market segment with significant business opportunities,” says Hans Johansson, Semcon's CEO. “We will also raise our profile in the Medical & Life Science sector. Working with FlexLink gives the new company an international platform from day one.”



“In the projects we have carried out for leading manufacturers, we have seen that the new complete offer will give customers a quicker return on their investments. By working with Semcon, we emphasise that competence, proven technology and top quality are key elements in the new company's activities,” says Fredrik Jönsson, FlexLink's CEO.



Compliant Logistics is owned 50/50 by Semcon and FlexLink. Joakim Sundberg has been appointed Managing Director, located in Göteborg. Initially, Compliant Logistics' services will be marketed in Europe and the US.