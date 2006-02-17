Electronics Production | February 17, 2006
Telit appoints Arrow Northern Europe as official distributor
Arrow Northern Europe has been appointed as a new distributor for Telit Communications' wireless solutions in the Nordic and Baltic countries.
This extends and strengthens the existing partnership between the two companies, whereby Arrow distributes on behalf of Telit in southern Europe. Telit, a global wireless communications developer and distributor, employs a 100-strong R&D team at its headquarters near Trieste, northern Italy and runs its Nordic sales and support office in Copenhagen, Denmark. The company's wireless solutions division designs and manufactures a range of data cellular communication products for the 'machine-to-machine' (M2M) market. Telit M2M products use the widely deployed GSM/GPRS cellular infrastructure to relay and accept information automatically, without the need for human intervention. Typical applications include automated meter reading, security, fleet management, automotive telematics, digital broadcasting, point-of-sale and vending. Telit produces the only ball grid array (BGA)-mounted GSM/GPRS modules on the market, the GE863-QUAD and GE863-PY. BGA mounting increases reliability and reduces cost as no connectors are required. It also enables a very low profile and small product size, ideal for extremely compact applications. Additional features such as Jamming Detect & Report, 'easyGPRS' integrated TCP/IP protocol stack, 'easyCamera' internal colour camera support and 'easyScan', which enables full GSM frequency scanning without the need for a SIM-card, provide extended functionality at no extra cost.
The Nordic countries are currently seen as being at the forefront of the wireless roll-out within Europe. For example in Sweden all power meters will, by law, have to be equipped with wireless technology, allowing for automated meter reading by 2008.
Karin M Jensen, Marketing Director, Arrow Nordic, commented:
“Within the very competitive business of electronic component distribution, Telit as a new franchise presents a huge opportunity for us in the rapidly growing M2M market in the Nordic and Baltic regions.”
Oozi Cats, Chief Executive of Telit, added: “With the appointment of Arrow Northern Europe, we are further extending our existing successful partnership with Arrow in southern Europe. By building on this relationship and further expanding our presence in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Telit aims to become a prominent M2M solution provider. We are confident that the partnership will enable us to build on our strong reputation as a leading M2M module supplier.”
