Lundinova and Silicon Laboratories in cooperation

The fast growing Swedish electronics developer Lundinova has been selected by American Silicon Laboratories as first Nordic partner in development of "mixed-signal" semiconductor circuits for embedded systems.

The deal between Silicon Laboratories and Lundinova can effect future technologies for embedded systems with Silicon Laboratories technology. This is supposed to attract customers that outsources its electronics development. To Silicon Laboratories the deal with Lundinova means improved penetration to the European market with designing the circuits for high-volume products.