Electronics Production | February 17, 2006
NEPCON 2006 to host unique SMART Group Hands On Lead-Free Experience
Reed Exhibitions has confirmed that Nepcon 2006 will again feature a complete Lead-Free Experience, presenting engineers with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with a variety of lead-free materials and production equipment.
As one of the key attractions taking place at Nepcon over 9th-11th May, the Lead-Free Experience is a purpose built feature area designed by the SMART Group. Aimed at enabling engineers to build up practical knowledge of the new lead-free manufacturing environment, this forum will also provide participants with an ideal platform from which to pose lead-free questions to a team of experienced industry experts. Process issues to be covered during the informative event include lead-free soldering, inspection, component requirements, product reliability and board design.
“With the lead-free deadline now only a matter of months away, the SMART Groups Lead-Free Experience presents delegates with a unique opportunity to get to grips with the practicalities of the transition,” explains Nepcon Sales Manager, Claire Jeffreys. “Lead-free represents the most significant development faced by the industry in recent years. Therefore, it is imperative that manufacturers are equipped for the process challenges that lie ahead. The Lead-Free Experience will enable engineers to discover the issues associated with the deadline, whilst simultaneously gaining first hand experience with the technologies involved.”
As part of the comprehensive Experience, engineers will be invited to bring along their own board designs to work with. Participants will be able to witness and use production equipment using lead-free alloys, incorporating both surface mount and through hole terminations. Other highlights will include chances to try convection and vapour phase reflow, to inspect and test a range of joints and to learn about defect guides and inspection criteria. In addition, the Lead-Free Experience will provide a comprehensive knowledge-base, delivering a wide selection of lead-free process information and process design check sheets. This innovative feature will run alongside the Electronics Process Technology Seminars, an informative series of presentations centring on key lead-free process issues.
“Enhanced by this year's move to the improved facilities of the Birmingham NEC, it is only appropriate that the final SMART Group Lead-Free Experience before the deadline will also be the best yet,” concludes Jeffreys. “Featuring a blend of the very latest in lead-free technology, an informative workshop environment and opportunities to discuss process issues with experts, the Lead-Free Experience will enable today's engineers to approach lead-free confidently.”
