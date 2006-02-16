Rutronik and Micronas strengthens their partnership

Rutronik and Micronas are continuing their successful long-standing partnership in the new year with a pan-European franchise for the Micronas Automotive Division and a Central European franchise (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France) for the Consumer Division.

As one of the highest volume distributors for the Micronas Automotive Division, Rutronik has succeeded in further extending its position within the distribution network of this semiconductor enterprise. In the last five years alone, the Rutronik product group "Micronas" has recorded a sales figure that has grown from 1.5 million euros (Consumer and Automotive) in 2000 to 6.5 million euros

in 2005.



The partners ascribe the success of the line primarily to the cutting-edge products of the manufacturer and to the design-in expertise of the broadline distributor. Rutronik regards itself as a systems and solutions provider and supports its customers across Europe throughout the entire product cycle - from the product idea through to the production stage. Rutronik competence centres for the product divisions Automotive, Industrial, Wireless, Lamp Ballast, SMPS, Motor Control and

Displays offer a high degree of technical expertise and high level support throughout Europe. The Micronas consumer portfolio includes ICs (integrated circuits) for the sequencing of images, sound and data in consumer electronics and multimedia equipment. The automotive products range from Hall sensors to motor control units, for security and comfort systems, in addition to controllers for the electronic instruments used in automotive engineering.



Thomas Rudel, Director of Sales and Marketing at Rutronik, comments as follows: "The sales increase of several hundred percent we have achieved within the Micronas line speaks for itself and for our expertise as a design-in distributor. Particularly these value added services - from the application design through to supply chain management - have turned out to be the distinguishing factor for a first-rate distributor." The Micronas franchise is a striking example of a fruitful distribution partnership that has grown over the years. As far back as 1993, the companies Rutronik and Micronas signed their franchise agreement for Germany, which has been gradually extended to Central Europe (Consumer) and to the whole of Europe (Automotive).