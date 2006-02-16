Ericsson receives HSDPA order from Austria

Members of the 'mobilkom austria group' have selected Ericsson to upgrade their 3G networks to HSDPA, thus boosting the performance of mobile broadband.

The system rollout has already started and the network of mobilkom austria was first launched in Vienna in January this year. Ericsson will deliver commercial HSDPA hardware and software as well as implementation services enabling the members of mobilkom austria group to expand their third generation services offering to include advanced multi-media services.



The contract also includes future rollout of new base stations including HSDPA functionality in Austria and Bulgaria. Ericsson's HSDPA will enable the introduction of a new generation of services, such as Mobile triple play, a combination of Mobile telephony, Mobile broadband and Mobile TV.



Boris Nemsic, CEO mobilkom austria and COO Wireless Telekom Austria, says: "Ericsson's UMTS/HSDPA technology will provide us with the advanced equipment available. The decision was based on Ericsson's performance and the quality of its UMTS equipment."



"We are pleased to provide members of the mobilkom austria group with our advanced HSDPA technology," says Jan Campbell, Head of Market Unit Central Europe. mobilkom austria's early launch of HSDPA underlines their innovative leadership position. Furthermore, this agreement will strengthen our long-standing partnership and excellent relations." Ericsson's HSDPA solution will enable peek download speeds of up to 14.4 Mbps. The advanced technology offers operators more than double the system capacity and makes response times for interactive services faster. On average, users will be able to download four times faster than the current 3G connection using existing 1.8 Mbps PC-cards and even 20 times faster than using GSM/GPRS.



The contract confirms Ericsson's leadership in WCDMA/HSDPA technologies. As of December 2005, Ericsson is the prime supplier to 49 out of 91 WCDMA commercially launched networks worldwide.