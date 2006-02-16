Siemens to set up manufacturing in India

The German telecom provider Siemens will according to rediff.com setup a plant for manufacturing of telecom equipment in India.

Lately companies like Alcatel, AMD, Ericsson, Cisco, Flextronics, Intel, Microsoft, Motorola, Nokia, LG and Samsung have invested totally $8 billion in Indian manufacturing facilities.



"Never before have so many telecom giants entered India in such a short period. I hope this encouraging trend will continue in future as well," India's Communications and IT Minister Dayanidhi Maran said on Monday.