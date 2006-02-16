Infineon blamed for slow spreading of Xbox 360

According to EETimes the German semiconductor supplier Infineon is blamed for the shortages of the new Xbox 360.

The sources are saying that Infineon has some troubles to manufacture enough of the memory the certain memory chips used in the Xbox 360 fast enough. This has reportedly a knock-on effect on the manufacturing of the Xbox 360 consoles.



Microsoft has never specified the problem and instead named just "shortages of components" as the reason for the delayed deliveries of the consoles.



"We have more than 200 suppliers, and I'm not going to point the finger at any one of them," game division head Peter Moore is quoted as saying.