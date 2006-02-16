Triteq is planning for further expansion

The U.K. based contract electronics design company Triteq is planning to take on ten additional engineers this year.

Triteq is seeing a growth in the medical devices sector and now wants to keep up with that pace.



"We have been in the medical market for three years and it is where we see growth", Jacqueline Berry, managing director of Triteq told Electronics Weekly.



"We are talking to NHS Innovations and finding where we can help. Quite often there is an idea but no understanding of how to turn the idea into a product. We are starting to get work from the Innovations hubs", Ken Hall, the firm's technical director, added.



Triteq has currently about 30 employees but will add about one employee a month to the staff for the rest of the year.