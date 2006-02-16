Valor Delivers SMT Assembly Control Solution for Top 4 Machine Vendors

Valor Computerized Systems announced that its market-leading TraceXpert solution now offers real time performance monitoring and process verification for all machine brands and machine generations from the top four machine vendors - Fuji, Panasonic, Siemens and Universal.

Following the availability of these latest generation interfaces, TraceXpert provides total machine vendor neutrality for line-monitoring, exact traceability, real-time materials management and optimized assembly line performance. As a unique one-stop-shop floor solution, TraceXpert's vendor neutrality delivers cost reductions straight to the bottom line.



According to Henning Maerkedahl, executive vice president, at Valor Denmark, development centre for TraceXpert, traceability is now the key driver in over 60% of new project implementations, and is one of the main reasons for introducing floor-level MES systems into a manufacturing environment.



Commenting on TraceXpert's powerful vendor neutrality, Maerkedahl also said, “Many customers either have SMT lines from multiple vendors or a mix of different machine generations across lines. TraceXpert is the only monitoring, verification and traceability solution that delivers proven integration for all machine vendor brands and their generations. This allows electronics manufacturers to achieve faster set-up time and reduce costly reworks; deliver higher quality and manufacturing yield - with one factory-wide solution. The multi-function, real-time control interfaces developed by Valor for the four leading machine vendors in the market are in addition to Valor's general line-monitoring solution that covers all types of machines from all machine vendors.”



“Our close partnerships with the machine companies give us the ability to provide the best integration for maximum throughput and productivity. The fact that we have real-time monitoring and the most accurate traceability differentiates TraceXpert from other point tools,” Maerkedahl added.



The strength of the TraceXpert technology lies in the huge choice of robust and error-proof real-time assembly line machine interfaces, and the fact that it handles assembly lines with mixed machine vendor configurations, for optimum machine and assembly line performance.