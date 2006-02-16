Mattias Perjos appointed CEO of FlexLink

Mattias Perjos is the CEO of FlexLink AB after Fredrik Jönsson, who takes the position as CEO for the Crawford Group, a division within Cardo AB. Mattias Perjos starts in the middle of April.

Mattias Perjos has been employed by FlexLink since 1997 and is presently heading FlexLink's activities in Asia. Since 2003, he is a member of the Company's Executive Group.



FlexLink is a leading global supplier of innovative automation solutions to assembly and manufacturing industries. Based in Göteborg, Sweden, FlexLink employs 560 people and operates 23 international companies with representatives in 60 countries. In 2005, group turnover was MSEK 1,154.