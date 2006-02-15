Electronics Production | February 15, 2006
Acquisitions and new orders<br>pave the way for PartnerTech
Swedish EMS provider PartnerTech today announced their annual report for 2005. Acquisitions and new orders pave the way for PartnerTechs further internationalization.
Net revenue rose to SEK 2,013.9 million (1,737.6). The operating profit amounted to SEK 88.1 million (73.5). The profit after tax was SEK 53.2 million (43.8).
Producers are increasingly turning to contract manufacturers like PartnerTech. The services required are often limited to production itself. The services required are often limited to production itself. Demand has grown in recent years for contract manufacturers to assume greater responsibility throughout a product's life cycle, including development, new product introduction and cost-effective design. Customers range from large engineering companies to small product development businesses. The focus is largely on lower costs, reduced capital tied up and shorter time from product concept to market launch.
The contract manufacturing sector is in a rapid state of flux. The trend is for contract manufacturers to carve out a niche in various technical or customer segments and to specialize in industrial or consumer products. A number of large contract manufacturers have decided in recent years to concentrate on very large-scale production of consumer products as well as IT and telecom services. As a result, they have divested their industrial units. The contract manufacturing sector has split up into two segments. The first segment, usually consisting of large Asian or U.S. contract manufacturers, is wholly oriented toward large-scale production for consumer-related products. The second segment is made up of small and medium-sized contract manufacturers that focus on the engineering, medical technology and other OEM sectors.
PartnerTech holds a strong position in the second segment and is among the top European leaders in the industrial products area. Its technical expertise comprises electronics, mechanics and mechatronics.
PartnerTech's ability to handle large, complex projects, along with its mechatronics expertise, lends it unique assets as a prospective ally for highly extensive and multifaceted integrated assignments. Those are the kinds of projects for which PartnerTech has encountered new and growing demand and that accounted for its biggest orders and agreements in 2005.
The ever expanding service offering that customers in a number of geographic markets are looking for has served as a catalyst for PartnerTech's growth. Furthermore, competitive conditions are relatively favorable. Few other contract manufacturers can offer an equally wide range of services in combination with far-reaching international scope.
Generally speaking, underlying demand by the customer segments in which PartnerTech operates remained relatively stable during the year.
Producers are increasingly turning to contract manufacturers like PartnerTech. The services required are often limited to production itself. The services required are often limited to production itself. Demand has grown in recent years for contract manufacturers to assume greater responsibility throughout a product's life cycle, including development, new product introduction and cost-effective design. Customers range from large engineering companies to small product development businesses. The focus is largely on lower costs, reduced capital tied up and shorter time from product concept to market launch.
The contract manufacturing sector is in a rapid state of flux. The trend is for contract manufacturers to carve out a niche in various technical or customer segments and to specialize in industrial or consumer products. A number of large contract manufacturers have decided in recent years to concentrate on very large-scale production of consumer products as well as IT and telecom services. As a result, they have divested their industrial units. The contract manufacturing sector has split up into two segments. The first segment, usually consisting of large Asian or U.S. contract manufacturers, is wholly oriented toward large-scale production for consumer-related products. The second segment is made up of small and medium-sized contract manufacturers that focus on the engineering, medical technology and other OEM sectors.
PartnerTech holds a strong position in the second segment and is among the top European leaders in the industrial products area. Its technical expertise comprises electronics, mechanics and mechatronics.
PartnerTech's ability to handle large, complex projects, along with its mechatronics expertise, lends it unique assets as a prospective ally for highly extensive and multifaceted integrated assignments. Those are the kinds of projects for which PartnerTech has encountered new and growing demand and that accounted for its biggest orders and agreements in 2005.
The ever expanding service offering that customers in a number of geographic markets are looking for has served as a catalyst for PartnerTech's growth. Furthermore, competitive conditions are relatively favorable. Few other contract manufacturers can offer an equally wide range of services in combination with far-reaching international scope.
Generally speaking, underlying demand by the customer segments in which PartnerTech operates remained relatively stable during the year.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments