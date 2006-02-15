APCB invests in Orbotech equipment

APCB Inc. to Invest $6 Million in Latest Generation Orbotech Ltd. AOI and Laser Plotting Systems.

Orbotech Ltd. today announced that it has signed a major agreement with APCB Inc., valued at approximately $6 million dollars, for the purchase of multiple Discovery™ Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) systems and LP™-9008 series laser plotters for use in the manufacturer's bare printed circuit board production facilities located in Taiwan and China.



Commenting on this agreement, Mr. Lai, Chairman of APCB, stated: 'We selected this new generation equipment from Orbotech after an extensive evaluation of the solutions offered by the industry's AOI suppliers. Orbotech has the advanced technology, proven performance and support to meet our requirements for providing our global customers with reliable products and services of superior quality.'



'APCB is focused on maintaining a strict quality control process as it strives to achieve the goal of defect-free production', said Lior De-Picciotto, President of Orbotech Pacific Ltd. 'They are currently utilizing dozens of Orbotech AOI systems throughout their operation as part of this strategy. We are very pleased that they have again selected our solutions over those of our competition. We are confident that our new AOI and laser plotting technologies will significantly contribute to APCB's continued manufacturing success.'