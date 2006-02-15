Local electronics manufacturers<br>fill up former Sanmina-SCI plant

During 2003, EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI decided to close its manufacturing site in Motala, Sweden. The company was firing a couple of hundred employees. Today the plant is home to many local electronics manufacturing firms.

An estate firm bought the entire plant on 60.000 square meters fom Sanmina-SCI in 2004. Podimo, a local management buyout from Sanmina-SCI in Motala was the first firm that was established in the plant. Podimo is an EMS-provider with 14 employees. Some other multinational companies have also moved in. Automotive makers Autoliv and German based Harman Becker have both established manufacturing in the Motala plant.



The latest firm that has started production at the plant is local lift-manufacturer Motala Hissar. The company plans to transfer its entire production to the plant. Only 20.000 square meters are left to rent out before the plant is completely full again.