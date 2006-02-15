SMT & Inspection | February 15, 2006
DEK Sweeps Industry Awards
DEK was awarded with a trio of top honours at last week's APEX event in Anaheim, California. DEK was recognised with accolades for excellence, as the company continues its top position as a product innovator and service leader.
“What's so significant about our wins this year is that they represent the broad range of DEK's capabilities from a product and customer service perspective,” says John Hartner, CEO of DEK. “From the equipment advances enabled by HawkEye RTC to unique software solutions with Interactiv all the way through to DEK's service excellence and process support, we deliver a very robust and complete solution to the marketplace. Enabling our global customers' advanced processes through leading-edge products, software support and unmatched service is at the very heart of our organisation and it is extremely gratifying to see the industry recognise this philosophy with these esteemed awards.”
For the third consecutive year, DEK was selected for IPC's Innovative Technology Showcase, which recognises products in the electronics manufacturing industry that are truly innovative and deliver new and unique process-enabling technologies to the marketplace. This year, DEK's HawkEye RTC, a board transport and post-print verification pairing that enable DEK's market-leading Europa platform to deliver a record-breaking 4-second core cycle time, was chosen for this highly coveted honour. The unique combination of Rapid Transit Conveyor (RTC) board transport technology and HawkEye 100% post-print verification on board the highly-accurate and repeatable Europa Micron-class platform deliver the speed and 100% verification that was previously unachievable. Now, manufacturers do not have to sacrifice speed for complete print verification or vice-versa. DEK's HawkEye RTC makes this process goal a manufacturing reality.
In recognition of DEK's forward-looking software developments, the company was presented with SMT magazine's Vision Award for Interactiv, a robust system that provides 24/7 web-based support. With Interactiv, users realize unprecedented machine control, the ability to predict and schedule maintenance through remote diagnostics capability, view machine histories and gain access to DEK service control centers. DEK Interactiv's link to the DEK support staff through the Instinctiv interface allows customers the convenience of “on-site” support without the delay associated with a service visit and enables maximum uptime with a significantly reduced cost of ownership.
Outstanding customer service is also an area for which DEK received top honors and was presented with Circuits Assembly magazine's Service Excellence Award. As defined by the host of the contest, Circuits Assembly's Service Excellence Awards honor companies that excel in the critical area of customer service as ranked by their own customers. This is the fourth consecutive win for DEK – a record that clearly illustrates the company's philosophy of customer delight and of providing unique and enjoyable customer experiences. “For products to be truly exceptional, they must be fully supported with extraordinary customer service,” concludes Neil MacRaild, Americas General Manager for DEK. “This is precisely what DEK strives to deliver on a daily basis and, by all accounts, is achieving.”
