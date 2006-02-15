New Dross Elimination Product launched

P. Kay Metal, Inc. introduced its new MS2™ molten solder surfactant at the APEX 2006 trade show and exhibition, last week.

MS2™ molten solder surfactant is the first product to actually eliminate dross in wave soldering. The material, which is available for both lead-free and leaded processes, does not mix with the metal but forms a thin floating layer that covers the entire solder surface except the wave, which it does not disturb. No residue is deposited on boards or components. MS2™ molten solder surfactant not only prevents dross from forming on the surface, it immediately converts the dross that is continually being generated by the wave back into usable metal.



By eliminating dross, MS2™ molten solder surfactant reduces solder usage up to 70%, depending on production volume. The resulting cost savings is significant with standard leaded alloys and even greater with more expensive lead-free alloys.