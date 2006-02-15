Indium Corporation Wins 2006 Vision Award

Indium Corporation¹s NF260 No-Flow Underfill earned the 2006 Vision Award at the APEX show in Anaheim, CA.

Sponsored by SMT Magazine, the Vision Award recognizes innovativeness, cost effectiveness, speed/throughput improvements, quality contributions, ease of use, maintainability/repairability, and environmental responsibility. This is the second award for Indium¹s NF260 No-Flow Underfill, having previously won the Global Technology Award at Productronica in 2005.



NF260 is the world¹s first Reworkable, Air Reflowable, Pb-Free No-Flow Underfill. This remarkable product delivers increased reliability one order of magnitude over the leading competitor and two orders of magnitude over not using an underfill. It also provides cost savings and improved performance.



Designed for Pb-Free assembly, NF260 is fully compatible with the SMT process and offers a wide process window to accommodate solder reflow and underfill curing. The underfill curing is completed in one reflow pass and no post-cure is required. NF260 reduces costs when compared to capillary flow underfills, and also achieves higher yields.



What sets this product apart is its impressive durability in thermal cycling (>2,500 cycles with no failures) and in thermal shock testing. NF260 surpassed endurance expectations, with no failures after more than 450 drop tests. Under similar conditions, unfilled soldered connections typically fail after fewer than 10 drops.



NF220 is available for SnPb applications.



Indium Corporation is a three-time Frost & Sullivan Award-winning supplier of award-winning electronics assembly materials, including solder pastes, solder preforms, fluxes, Pb-Free solder alloys, underfill materials, die-attach materials, and more. The company is also the world¹s premiere supplier of commercial grade and high-purity indium. Factories are located in the USA, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and China. Founded in 1934, the company is ISO 9001 registered.