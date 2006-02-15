Electronics Production | February 15, 2006
Nanotechnology & nanoscience research partnership unveiled
A ground-breaking research venture is being launched next week, bringing together experts from scientific, engineering, and medical disciplines to carry out cutting-edge nanotechnology research on a brand new campus at the University of Sheffield.
The Kroto Research Campus inward investment project is the result of close collaboration between the University of Sheffield, Yorkshire Forward, Sheffield First for Investment and Renaissance South Yorkshire. The initiative will be announced before an audience of nanotechnology experts and business leaders at ŒNano Tech 2006¹ in Tokyo on 21-23 February 2006, the largest nanotechnology event in the world. The project is designed to attract investment and clients for the University of Sheffield¹s Kroto Research Campus which will be officially opened later this year.
The Campus will provide expertise and facilities for research and development in a number of advanced technologies, including semiconductors and tissue engineering. With funding from the three partners, the project will attract global businesses to Sheffield to work on innovative solutions to advanced industrial problems.
The flagship inward investment project will enable companies, through partnerships with the University, to stay at the forefront of nanotechnology research. Professor Sir Harold Kroto, who graduated from the University of Sheffield and received the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1996, said: ³The Kroto Research Campus has been established to create and nurture an environment in which multidisciplinary research can flourish. It is an imaginative and ambitious venture by the University of Sheffield and it is a great personal honour to me that the programme carries my family name.²
The site will provide 18,000 square metres of research facilities, plus business incubators, commercial laboratories and cleanroom space for leading-edge start-up companies. Space is also available for firms to develop bespoke facilities on campus.
Professor Geof Tomlinson, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and director of the North Campus said: ³This project is believed to be the UK¹s largest multidisciplinary research campuses and it allows us to bring multiple perspectives to our research in these expanding areas of science, engineering and medicine. We will be able to transfer concepts and skills between the various disciplines and through projects like this, the University can further its strong record of partnerships with leading industrial organisations such as Boeing and Rolls Royce.²
Adam Pritchard, Head of Business Investment at Yorkshire Forward, said: ³The Kroto Research Campus is an important development for both the University and for the entire region. This innovative approach to research and development and the close cooperation between the main partners will create a highly attractive package for industry and will draw ever growing levels of investment from the world¹s leading firms to South Yorkshire.²
