TTI signs Panduit for Europe

TTI Europe, a passive and connector specialist, has signed a deal with PANDUIT, a designer and manufacturer of wiring and communication products, providing solutions for Electrical and Network Connectivity applications.

This new deal capitalises on the successful relationships TTI and PANDUIT already enjoy with each other in the USA and Asia .



Andrew Palmer, PANDUIT European Distribution Manager, comments that the PANDUIT business model is supported by strong relationships with distribution partners, "We sell exclusively through distribution, and therefore look to our partners to be particularly proactive in developing new business opportunities." Geoff Breed, TTI's European Director of Supplier Marketing adds: "The real strength PANDUIT has is that it offers a much wider range of products - a complete end-to-end solution - than any of its competitors."



The PANDUIT product portfolio now numbers over 50,000 parts; including network cabling systems, cable ties, wiring accessories, surface raceway and wiring duct, terminals, power connectors, installation tooling, identification products, heat shrink products and communication connectors.