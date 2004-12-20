Avnet wins Rain Bird Supplier Award

Avnet Electronics Marketing, an operating group of Avnet Inc., announces the company has been awarded the Rain Bird Supplier Award for Outstanding Achievement in new product development, responsiveness, quality and cost reduction.

Avnet provides Rain Bird with both design-chain and supply-chain services, including forecast management and a bonded inventory program.



This is the second year Rain Bird has recognized Avnet with an achievement award. The award was presented at a supplier gathering with more than 105 suppliers in attendance.



'Rain Bird and Avnet have a long history as partners -- and it's been mutually beneficial. We are constantly looking at how to further that partnership and expect to expand our programs going forward,' said Phil Gallagher, president of Avnet Electronics Marketing, Americas. 'Together the Rain Bird and Avnet teams have worked toward continuous improvement in all aspects of our business relationship. We look forward to a great future together.'