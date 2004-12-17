Ruwel to lease Romanian plant

German PCB-giant Ruwel AG has signed an agreement with Tetarom SA, operator of the Cluj-Napoca industrial park, in northwestern Romania, to lease a plant.

The production will start in March 2005 and will be completed within nine months. The production will mainly consists of PCBs for the automotive industry. Ruwel also plans to invest in a research and development centre in co-operation with local universities.