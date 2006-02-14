New Reworkable CSP/BGA Underfill from Henkel

New from the electronics group of Henkel, Loctite® 3549 is a high flow underfill formulated specifically for use with today's advanced CSP and BGA packages.

The material is designed to quickly fill the space beneath the CSP and BGA packages and cures rapidly at low temperature, which minimizes thermal stress to other components on the printed circuit board (PCB) and allows for in-line curing to increase device throughput.



When fully cured, Loctite 3549 delivers protection for solder joints against mechanical stress such as shock, drop and vibration in hand-held devices and testing confirms its superiority over competitive materials when subjected to these stresses. In addition, testing of the material to JEDEC drop test standards on 0.4mm and 0.5mm Pb-free devices has shown that Loctite 3549 offers five times the reliability over non-underfilled Pb-free devices.



Loctite 3549 also delivers great levels of flexibility, as the product is compatible with modern lead-free solder materials and is completely reworkable, allowing for an increased process window and the recovery of high-cost substrates and PCB's. Additional benefits of the material include its long pot life and simple, standard refrigeration temperature storage.



Cost-savings and production efficiencies are necessities for today's electronics firms and, like all Henkel materials, Loctite 3549 was formulated with these goals in mind. Due to the product's long pot life, which is 14 days at room temperature and up to 7 days at processing temperature (40oC), its simplified storage, low temperature cure and reworkability, manufacturers incorporating Loctite 3549 will realize significant energy and process cost savings.

