Soldertec Global and IPC are pleased to announce details of the full session programme and exhibition opportunities for the International Conference on "RoHS Compliance and Beyond".

The workshops, product display and technical conference will be held at the Hilton Malmo City, Malmo, Sweden from April 25-27 2006. As in previous years, the conference sessions offer the opportunity to hear and interact with top international experts in the field, and this year, there are also opportunities for showing RoHS compliant products in an extended display area.The conference will provide the most up-to-date information on the EU RoHS Directive and important compliance issues, and will also introduce the regulations (EuP, REACH etc) expected to provide the next challenges to industry. The conference programme and registration form can be found on the Soldertec Global website: www.lead-free.org Key industry experts will give presentations on the 26th and 27th April, including a keynote presentation from Dr. Kenichiro Suetsugu of Matsushita, the highly respected expert who led the team that successfully introduced the first mass produced lead free product into the market, the MiniDisc SJ-MJ30-S.The first days agenda includes speakers from the European Commission, the UK Government Department of Trade & Industry, KPMG, and BSI. Papers on process issues, new research and RoHS materials other than lead are being presented on day two of the conference chaired by sponsors RS Components and Balver Zinn; including from Osaka University, Fraunhofer, University of Massachusetts, and the University of Turku. Experts, such as Jennie Hwang, Ron Lasky; Synopsys Technology; Ning-Cheng Lee, Indium Corporation and Bob Willis, EPS, will also hold workshop sessions on the 25th April."We have had an overwhelming response to our call for papers, not only from contributors across Europe, but also as far a field as Japan and the Americas. Future directives affect not only Europe but have far reaching implications for the global marketplace," comments Kay Nimmo, Research Director at Soldertec Global. "This conference provides the last opportunity for industry to meet and reflect on the implications of RoHS before July 2006 and also outlines how future directives will impact upon our industry. We are certain that delegates will leave this conference well informed and full of ideas and confidence thanks to the high calibre presentations and workshops which will be given by industry experts."By the end of April 2006 many new electronic products are expected to be available to the market; Pb, Cd, Hg, Cr(VI) and brominated flame retardant free. A new and totally unique feature of this event will be the availability of exhibition cabinets to allow environmentally conscious manufacturers to promote a selection of their RoHS compliant products to the audience of attendees and visitors.Sponsorship opportunities are also available to allow companies to promote their efforts to improve the environment through innovative product engineering. Tabletop exhibition space will be available for suppliers and component manufacturers wishing to take advantage of the promotional opportunities available.