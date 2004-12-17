Neonode N1

NOTE signs record deal with Neonode

NOTE, one of Scandinavia’s leading electronics manufacturers, has been selected as a volume supplier for the swedish developed mobile phone Neonode N1.

With an order value of around SEK 200 million in 2005, the order is one of NOTE’s biggest and means that NOTE will be responsible for everything from manufacturing to distribution.

Neonode Sweden AB has become well known for its innovative multi-media phone, Neonode N1, which is challenging mobile phone giants like SonyEricsson and Nokia. Sales have just started through the company’s web shop at neonode.com and in conjunction with this, Neonode has selected contract manufacturer NOTE as a partner in cooperation.



“We decided on NOTE because of their excellent manufacturing concept, and their capacity to meet our cost goals through their volume manufacturing facilities outside of Sweden," says Marcus Bäcklund, CEO of Neonode.



Sales will be handled partly via the web shop and there will also be direct sales to big volume customers. In both cases, N1 will be distributed directly from NOTE’s factories to the customer, a strategy which gives the lowest total cost.



”Neonode has chosen a working method that is unique compared to that of the big mobile phone manufacturers, but it is totally in line with our concept – to be close to both the customer and the market,” says Erik Stenfors, CEO and President of NOTE.



For NOTE, this deal means yet another new area within the telecoms industry. Production will be managed from NOTE's factory in Norrtälje, Sweden.