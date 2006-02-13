Rutronik in agreement with Fastrax

RutronikElektronische Bauelemente GmbH, Europe's, a top 3 distributor of electronic components, and Fastrax Ltd., have signed (with effect from 1 January 2006) a distribution agreement for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherland and Eastern Europe with Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Hungary.

The agreement covers the distribution of the entire GPS product range of the Finnish producer.



"We have set ourselves the target of combining innovation with technical expertise and a broad market presence. At the same time, we attach great importance to a complete and balanced offering, which, in addition to active, passive and electromechanical components, also includes displays and embedded boards as well as wireless products. The OEM GPS receivers from Fastrax provide the ideal complement to our offering in the wireless sector," said Thomas Rudel, director of distribution and marketing at Rutronik. Fredrik Borgstrom, head of the European distribution division at Fastrax, added: "Rutronik is one of the market leaders in the fiercely competitive European distribution sector for electronic components. We are looking forward to working together in future and anticipate that this agreement will further strengthen our position on the global market for OEM GPS products."