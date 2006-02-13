LEAB's turnover increased 24% 2005

The Swedish EMS provider LEAB, with manufacturing in Sweden and Estonia, reported its financial results for the full year 2005. The company saw an increase in turnover by 24% to 26.2 MEUR from 2004.

The headcount at the company's plant in Tallinn has nearly doubled since the summer 2004.



The result is not yet official since it's shown in the company's mother company Sorb Industri AB but LEAB's CEO, Erik Svedmark, revealed that the result for 2005 was at least in line with 2004's result which showed net earnings of 1.3 MEUR.