TES acquires eDFX Services

French electronic design and manufacturing company, has aqcuired the assets of US based eDFX Services. By this TES creates the first design centre in the USA.

This allows TES to offer local design support for TES's rapidly growing customer base in the USA as well as enhancing the company's innovative design resources. This acquisition increases TES's global design resources to more than 500 design engineers in 17 design centres around the world, with strong design capabilities and skills across IC, board, software and full-system design.



eDFX Services is based in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, offering a range of hardware design and product development capabilities to systems and semiconductor companies. The company is particularly known for its expertise in High Speed Hardware Designs, signal integrity analysis, PCB layout, IC Package design and for its strong track record of supporting System-On-a-Chip products.



"eDFX has a reputation for offering high-quality design services, and their unique "first time right" processes dramatically reduce time to market," said Michel Desbard, CEO of TES. "This acquisition enhances the global reach of our design services, expanding our ability to serve global customers at a local level."



eDFX services works with a number of equipment OEMs and semiconductor manufacturers, providing expertise in a range of technologies including networking, telecommunications, wireless design, healthcare, embedded systems and internal system interface standards. eDFX team members are highly experienced in a complete product development cycle from architecture and feasibility study to releasing into high volume production. eDFX also helps customers to achieve compliance with various standards including NEBS, FCC, EN, UL and TÜV.



"Joining TES offers us the chance to rapidly expand our design team, and gives us the opportunity to take advantage of the company's other design teams around the world," added Bhavesh Patel, President, founder and CEO of eDFX Services. "We look forward to being part of the TES vision of offering IP, design services and manufacturing capabilities to leading electronics companies throughout the world."



The combination of eDFX Services and TES will now operate under the name of TES Electronic Solutions US Inc and has established a new location at 2350 Mission College Boulevard, Suite 300, Santa Clara, California 95054. Bhavesh Patel joins TES as head of US Design and will be responsible for the growth of the US engineering team and the execution of projects for US customers.



Financial details of the transaction are confidential.

