Electronics Production | February 10, 2006
TES acquires eDFX Services
French electronic design and manufacturing company, has aqcuired the assets of US based eDFX Services. By this TES creates the first design centre in the USA.
This allows TES to offer local design support for TES's rapidly growing customer base in the USA as well as enhancing the company's innovative design resources. This acquisition increases TES's global design resources to more than 500 design engineers in 17 design centres around the world, with strong design capabilities and skills across IC, board, software and full-system design.
eDFX Services is based in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, offering a range of hardware design and product development capabilities to systems and semiconductor companies. The company is particularly known for its expertise in High Speed Hardware Designs, signal integrity analysis, PCB layout, IC Package design and for its strong track record of supporting System-On-a-Chip products.
"eDFX has a reputation for offering high-quality design services, and their unique "first time right" processes dramatically reduce time to market," said Michel Desbard, CEO of TES. "This acquisition enhances the global reach of our design services, expanding our ability to serve global customers at a local level."
eDFX services works with a number of equipment OEMs and semiconductor manufacturers, providing expertise in a range of technologies including networking, telecommunications, wireless design, healthcare, embedded systems and internal system interface standards. eDFX team members are highly experienced in a complete product development cycle from architecture and feasibility study to releasing into high volume production. eDFX also helps customers to achieve compliance with various standards including NEBS, FCC, EN, UL and TÜV.
"Joining TES offers us the chance to rapidly expand our design team, and gives us the opportunity to take advantage of the company's other design teams around the world," added Bhavesh Patel, President, founder and CEO of eDFX Services. "We look forward to being part of the TES vision of offering IP, design services and manufacturing capabilities to leading electronics companies throughout the world."
The combination of eDFX Services and TES will now operate under the name of TES Electronic Solutions US Inc and has established a new location at 2350 Mission College Boulevard, Suite 300, Santa Clara, California 95054. Bhavesh Patel joins TES as head of US Design and will be responsible for the growth of the US engineering team and the execution of projects for US customers.
Financial details of the transaction are confidential.
eDFX Services is based in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, offering a range of hardware design and product development capabilities to systems and semiconductor companies. The company is particularly known for its expertise in High Speed Hardware Designs, signal integrity analysis, PCB layout, IC Package design and for its strong track record of supporting System-On-a-Chip products.
"eDFX has a reputation for offering high-quality design services, and their unique "first time right" processes dramatically reduce time to market," said Michel Desbard, CEO of TES. "This acquisition enhances the global reach of our design services, expanding our ability to serve global customers at a local level."
eDFX services works with a number of equipment OEMs and semiconductor manufacturers, providing expertise in a range of technologies including networking, telecommunications, wireless design, healthcare, embedded systems and internal system interface standards. eDFX team members are highly experienced in a complete product development cycle from architecture and feasibility study to releasing into high volume production. eDFX also helps customers to achieve compliance with various standards including NEBS, FCC, EN, UL and TÜV.
"Joining TES offers us the chance to rapidly expand our design team, and gives us the opportunity to take advantage of the company's other design teams around the world," added Bhavesh Patel, President, founder and CEO of eDFX Services. "We look forward to being part of the TES vision of offering IP, design services and manufacturing capabilities to leading electronics companies throughout the world."
The combination of eDFX Services and TES will now operate under the name of TES Electronic Solutions US Inc and has established a new location at 2350 Mission College Boulevard, Suite 300, Santa Clara, California 95054. Bhavesh Patel joins TES as head of US Design and will be responsible for the growth of the US engineering team and the execution of projects for US customers.
Financial details of the transaction are confidential.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments