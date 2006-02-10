Digital pen and paper conquers the US hospital ward

Digital pen and paper conquers the US hospital ward at the upcoming conference and exhibition, Healthcare and Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS) in San Diego February 12-16.

Several well known companies participating at HIMSS display exciting solutions using digital pen and paper. The solutions are based on technology developed by the Swedish company Anoto and are now conquering the hospital ward and other areas in the healthcare sector, making data entry a whole lot easier and faster.



The 2006 HIMSS conference & exhibition features one of the largest and most extensive technical exhibitions in the healthcare IT sector during February 12-16 in San Diego. At least nine well known and respected companies are putting different solutions on display, based on the digital pen and paper technology provided by the Swedish company Anoto.



Companies such as Accenture, Mi-Corporation, OKI Printing Solutions, Patientree, Picis, Research In Motion, Satori Labs, Standard Register and Talario will be showing digital pen and paper products and solutions in their own or dedicated partners' booths. Visitors at HIMSS have the opportunity to experience digital pen and paper solutions for hospital and patient administration, emergency rooms and much more.



“We are very excited by the unique presence of digital pen and paper solutions using Anoto Functionality at HIMSS” says Örjan Johansson, CEO, Group. Anoto is the world-leading supplier of technology for digital pens and paper. The digital pen transfers handwritten information from paper to computers and handheld devices where the information can be processed and integrated into existing back end solutions and processes already in use. “Digital pen and paper is clearly gaining ground in many different areas right now, the healthcare sector being one of the most important” continues Johansson.