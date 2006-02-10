Fluke Networks closes acquisition of Visual Networks

Fluke Networks announced the final closing of the previously stated acquisition of Visual Networks.

Customers of Visual Networks can expect that existing products and programs will continue to be sold, supported and will continue to receive further development by the newly expanded Fluke Networks. The acquisition adds to the company's already strong VoIP Lifecycle Management solutions and broadens its application performance monitoring offerings.



Customers now have additional alternatives from the combined product lines to select solutions best suited for their particular network management needs. "With the closing of this acquisition, we look forward to working with the Visual team and continuing to innovate Visual Networks' flagship solution Visual UpTime? Select?," said Jeff Lime, newly appointed President of Visual Networks and Fluke Networks Senior Vice President of Marketing. "Visual UpTime Select will be an integral part of Fluke Networks' wide array of solutions that enable enterprises to optimize network performance."



Visual UpTime Select customers will be served by their current sales and support staff. Customers can also expect continued support from the existing combination of VARs, distributors and service providers. These channels will in fact add a new and beneficial dimension to Fluke Networks' service capabilities.



"The closing of this acquisition is a significant addition to Fluke Networks' business and supports the company's vision of how to serve enterprise customers," said Chris Odell, President of Fluke Networks. "Visual Networks' expertise in the managed services market will bolster Fluke Networks' already strong offerings in VoIP and application performance management."