Launch of Xbox 360 delayed in Asia

Microsoft has decided to postpone the release of the Xbox 360 at some markets.

According to ARNnet.com.au Microsoft has now signed a third EMS provider, added to the already signed Flextronics and Wistron, to manufacture the consoles. Microsoft had originally planned to release the Xbox 360 in Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand on March 2, but that has now been delayed by two to three weeks, said Julie Leong, a Microsoft spokeswoman in Hong Kong.



"There's just too much demand; we just couldn't make the March 2 date," Leong said.