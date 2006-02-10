SMT & Inspection | February 10, 2006
Router Solutions and Sony TiMMS in joint project
Router Solutions Incorporated today announced Cross Licensing and Distribution Agreements of both technology and solutions.
These agreements will allow each company to deliver a complete manufacturing software solution to their customers. The technology cornerstone of these agreements is that each company will continue to focus on their core competencies while at the same time seamlessly leveraging each others strengths. Router Solutions Incorporated (RSI) will continue to focus on providing the best solution in the industry that allows a manufacturer to move product data from design into manufacturing.
Additionally, RSI will provide the analysis tools necessary for today's electronics manufacturers
along with one of the industries most comprehensive solutions for managing test and inspection
processes. Sony TiMMS will continue to evolve their real-time Lean Manufacturing Solution,
addressing multi-vendor assembly programming and optimization, pull-system material control,
full material traceability, lean production scheduling and process monitoring. The leading edge
technology that combines the RSI and Sony TiMMS solutions lets design anywhere, build
anywhere to become a reality for the first time by embracing assembly, test and inspection.
The Distribution Agreements establish a worldwide framework that allows customers to receive
the combined benefits of the RSI and Sony TiMMS solutions. RSI has over 15 years experience
with ECAD data translation and analysis whereas Sony TiMMS has over 15 years experience in
PCB assembly solutions. This deep, fundamental understanding of the processes required to
manufacture printed circuit boards uniquely differentiates this solution apart from all others.
Creating an environment that allows PCB manufacturers to leverage this extensive knowledge.
PCB manufacturers can now effortlessly communicate product design intent all the way through
to product delivery.
”Joining forces with such a respected company as Sony is one of the most exciting events in the
history of Router Solutions” according to Dino Ditta, President of RSI. “We are able to address a
whole segment of the manufacturing arena that we previously couldn't. We can now enter the
PCB assembly space with a proven world class product, Sony TiMMS that completely
complements RSI's existing solutions.” Ditta continued.
“Sony is pleased to team up with RSI who also share our customer focused commitment to
quality” said Jon Williamson, TiMMS Divisional Director of Sony Semiconductor & Electronic
Solutions. “The combination of our solutions allows us to immediately bring to market the most
advanced, comprehensive solution for managing PCB manufacturing operations” Williamson
added.
