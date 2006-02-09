Gould sells its CAC business

Gould Electronics, a subsidiary of Nikko Materials Co., Ltd. has signed a letter of intent to sell its Copper Aluminium business to Tri-Star Laminates/LCOA.

Tri-Star will operate the business as a separate entity to be called CAC, Inc. The sale will involve the assets, including manufacturing equipment, and inventory of the CAC product line, which also includes Duo-Foil and B-10, all of which are directed to the printed circuit board industry. Going forward, CAC Inc. would manufacture the full CAC product line under license from Gould.



Nikko Materials previously announced plans to close its Chandler, AZ, manufacturing facility and US headquarters by April 2006.



“We are pleased that this transaction will allow for continuity of service to many Gould customers as we phase out US operations,” said David P. Burgess, Gould president.



Nikko Materials Company, Ltd. also announced it will license technology for its TCR embedded resistor product to a management group from its Gould Electronics subsidiary. The group is headed by David P. Burgess, current president of Gould Electronics.



The new company will be formed in the first quarter of 2006. Machinery and laboratory equipment used to support the TCR product will be relocated from the current Gould foil factory to a new site in the Chandler area. Burgess said, "We are currently manufacturing and selling TCR embedded resistor foil to our customers and our plans call for little or no disruption in our supply capability during the short time needed to relocate to our new facility. The new company will retain several key personnel who contributed to the development of patented technology supporting the embedded resistor product."

