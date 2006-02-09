SMT & Inspection | February 09, 2006
Gould sells its CAC business
Gould Electronics, a subsidiary of Nikko Materials Co., Ltd. has signed a letter of intent to sell its Copper Aluminium business to Tri-Star Laminates/LCOA.
Tri-Star will operate the business as a separate entity to be called CAC, Inc. The sale will involve the assets, including manufacturing equipment, and inventory of the CAC product line, which also includes Duo-Foil and B-10, all of which are directed to the printed circuit board industry. Going forward, CAC Inc. would manufacture the full CAC product line under license from Gould.
Nikko Materials previously announced plans to close its Chandler, AZ, manufacturing facility and US headquarters by April 2006.
“We are pleased that this transaction will allow for continuity of service to many Gould customers as we phase out US operations,” said David P. Burgess, Gould president.
Nikko Materials Company, Ltd. also announced it will license technology for its TCR embedded resistor product to a management group from its Gould Electronics subsidiary. The group is headed by David P. Burgess, current president of Gould Electronics.
The new company will be formed in the first quarter of 2006. Machinery and laboratory equipment used to support the TCR product will be relocated from the current Gould foil factory to a new site in the Chandler area. Burgess said, "We are currently manufacturing and selling TCR embedded resistor foil to our customers and our plans call for little or no disruption in our supply capability during the short time needed to relocate to our new facility. The new company will retain several key personnel who contributed to the development of patented technology supporting the embedded resistor product."
Nikko Materials previously announced plans to close its Chandler, AZ, manufacturing facility and US headquarters by April 2006.
“We are pleased that this transaction will allow for continuity of service to many Gould customers as we phase out US operations,” said David P. Burgess, Gould president.
Nikko Materials Company, Ltd. also announced it will license technology for its TCR embedded resistor product to a management group from its Gould Electronics subsidiary. The group is headed by David P. Burgess, current president of Gould Electronics.
The new company will be formed in the first quarter of 2006. Machinery and laboratory equipment used to support the TCR product will be relocated from the current Gould foil factory to a new site in the Chandler area. Burgess said, "We are currently manufacturing and selling TCR embedded resistor foil to our customers and our plans call for little or no disruption in our supply capability during the short time needed to relocate to our new facility. The new company will retain several key personnel who contributed to the development of patented technology supporting the embedded resistor product."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments