Graphic best PCB UK performer

PCB producer Graphic Plc. is the best performer in the UK PCB industry according to discussions held at the IPC/EIPC conference during the ongoing APEX show in Anaheim, California.

According to the latest published results for 2005, turnover increased by 21%, extensions to factory 16% and revenues at 12%.



GraphicPlc. is now the longest established original PCB Producer in the UK (38 years), and is one of the top three PCB Companies in the UK. Graphic are pioneers of Rigid-Flex, CIC, and complex microvia multilayer (50 layers plus). Graphic PLC. is also the first PCB company in the UK to install laser drilling imaging. Graphic PLC. supplies Military and Telecommunications industry.

