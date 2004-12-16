Sven Löfquist & Erik Stenfors

NOTE selected as strategic supplier to Micronic

NOTE, one of Scandinavia’s leading contract manufacturers of electronics, has been selected as a strategic supplier to hi-tech company Micronic Laser Systems AB.

NOTE, which is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s O-list, has signed a strategic supplier agreement with Micronic Laser Systems AB, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of advanced laser pattern generators for the production of photomasks.



The agreement is the result of a rigorous selection process by Micronic and means that NOTE will be responsible for providing the PCB modules for Micronic’s laser pattern generators. The cooperation covers everything from testing to aftermarket services.



”The products we develop must be able to meet very stringent quality requirements and therefore a close cooperation with our electronics supplier is important - even during the development phase,” says Sven Löfquist, President and CEO of Micronic.



”We are extremely proud of this cooperation,” says Erik Stenfors, CEO for NOTE. ”Micronic is one of Sweden’s leading technology enterprises and a new customer for us. Their clear demands and requirements fit well with our business model, which includes advanced electronics production in Sweden.”