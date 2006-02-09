Net sales up 43% for Elcoteq

The Finnish EMS provider Elcoteq posted net sales of 4.17 billion euros for the financial year 2005 which is an increase of 43% from 2004.

Elcoteq's Operating income improved 34% on the previous year to 76.5 million euros (57.3). In 2005 the ODM business grew by approximately 25% and the traditional EMS business by around 10%, driven principally by strong demand for mobile phones.