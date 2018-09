IPC now taking registration<br>for Lead Free Malmö Conference

IPC - Association Connecting Electronics Industries and Soldertec Global - a division of Tin Technology, are sponsoring the 4th International Electronics Conference and Exhibition from 25-27 April 2006 in Malmo, Sweden.

This conference will provide the most up-to-date information on the EU RoHS Directive (Restriction of Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment) to prepare your company for the 1 July 2006 deadline and will also introduce the newer regulations (EuP, REACH etc) expected to provide the next challenges to industry.Crucially, at just two months before the RoHS deadline, experts will be on-hand to provide a thorough understanding of EU Member State enforcement and supply-chain issues. As a special feature, companies are also being presented with a special opportunity to showcase their environmentally-friendly RoHS compliant product range in an extended display area.Critical lead-free issues to be covered include low temperature solders, process experience, inspection changes, tin whiskers, and reliability - other papers will provide interesting information on alternatives for other RoHS banned substances such as flame retardants and Cr(6) coatings. IPC and Soldertec will give you the resources you need to attempt to make the RoHS transition smooth and painless by bringing together top experts for a truly international event.For more information about this event, visit www.ipc.org/LFMalmo. The workshops, product display and technical conference will be held at the Hilton Malmo City, Triangeln 2, Malmo, Sweden. To reserve your room, contact the hotel directly at +46 40 693 4700 and mention group reference IPCG250406, to receive the special rate of SEK 1650 single/SEK 1850 double per night. Rooms are subject to availability after 24 March 2006, so please make your reservations early.