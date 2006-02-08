Sanmina-SCI boss:ODM+EMS=EMS Today

EMS plus ODM is an EMS Company today. That was Jury Sola, Sanmina-SCI CEO's main message when he today opened this year's edition of IPC Printed Circuits Expo, APEX and the Designers Summit in Anaheim, California.

Sola today made a key-note speech about the past, today and what will happen in the future EMS Market.



Jure Sola has been with Sanmina-SCI since it's beginning in 1980. Between 1993 and 2000 Sanmina-SCI was among the Top 10 performers on NASDAQ.



"In 2001 we discovered that the world was changing and it became harder to compete globally. We realised that we had to do something, and this was the reason why we merged with SCI. They had a more global presence than we had", according to Jure Sola.



The typical EMS today is not only an EMS-company that assembles products. It also does the design and the development. Today the EMS Company is also an ODM-company". That is what Sola means when he said that ODM plus EMS is EMS Today.



However Sanmina-SCI will not go out and design its own products or acquire any OEM Company. "We are strictly a manufacturing company and will not go out and designing something that we try to sell ourselves. I don't think our customers would like that, and I would not like to compete with our customers", Jury Sola said.



Also the industry must invest more in new technologies than it is today. "The industry has to generate higher margin than it is today in order to keep up with the investment needs. And we need to do this fast to keep up with the global competition. I believe that our industry will continue to offer significant growth prospects and opportunities", Jury Sola Said.