Partnertech acquires Norwegian contract manufacturer

Swedish EMS provider with operations in USA, Europe and Asia has acquired 100% of the stocks in the Norwegian contract manufacturer Th Kristiansen AS.

Kristiansen AS is a contract manufacturer with 140 employees focusing on sheet metal processing, development, manufacturing and distribution of complete systems and machines.



- This is a strategic important deal for us, said Partnertech's CEO Mikael Jonson.