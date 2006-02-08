PCB | February 08, 2006
AT&S acquires majority in Tofic
On 8 February 2006, the board at AT&S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik AG, the largest PCB maker in Europe, commenced the takeover of 86% of Tofic Co. Ltd., a Korean manufacturer of flexible PCBs.
A Letter of Intent (LOI) was signed today, which prepared the takeover of Tofic under the conditions of an environmental due-diligence audit and an audited financial statement for 2005.
With the acquisition of the company, which was formed in 2004 and commenced mass-production in 2005, AT&S is not just continuing its international growth strategy – Tofic is set to record sales of around $50m next year – but is also achieving three strategic goals in one: AT&S is entering the
high-tech sector and growth market of flexible PCBs, Tofic's Korean customers in the mobile phone sector will become AT&S customers and AT&S is thus the first mobile phone-specialised PCB manufacturer to offer not only rigid but also flexible PCBs for the top high-tech sector.
“We've been looking for a long time and we've finally found the pearl,” explains Harald Sommerer, CEO of AT&S. “The decision to buy Tofic was based above all on technological and strategic reasons. As a group we are strong enough to turn Tofic into an important player in Asia and in Europe we will profit from Tofic's know-how. We have taken a very important step in our growth strategy.“ Peter Müller, Director Strategy and M&A illustrates: “Tofic has shown their ability to grow quickly in an early development period. They are top from a technology point of view and have strong management skills. The perfect target for AT&S”. “The acquisition of Tofic is cheaper for AT&S than building up production ourselves. And above all we can offer our clients products much faster,“ emphasises Steen Hansen, CFO at AT&S, regarding the decision to buy the company.
„In Korea itself we forecast a sales potential of up to €70 million, and we are also likely to start flex production in China, since we have the facilities in Shanghai“ says Hansen, outlining the company's future plans.
The takeover of Tofic. Co. Ltd. includes the acquisition price of $1.2 million for 59% of the shares. In addition there is a capital increase of some $4 million borne by AT&S, resulting in a total shareholding of 86%. The remaining 14% are held by the minority shareholders which are
founders/managing directors of Tofic. Next year Tofic. Co Ltd. is set to record sales of around $40m and will thus boost the growth of AT&S.
With the acquisition of the company, which was formed in 2004 and commenced mass-production in 2005, AT&S is not just continuing its international growth strategy – Tofic is set to record sales of around $50m next year – but is also achieving three strategic goals in one: AT&S is entering the
high-tech sector and growth market of flexible PCBs, Tofic's Korean customers in the mobile phone sector will become AT&S customers and AT&S is thus the first mobile phone-specialised PCB manufacturer to offer not only rigid but also flexible PCBs for the top high-tech sector.
“We've been looking for a long time and we've finally found the pearl,” explains Harald Sommerer, CEO of AT&S. “The decision to buy Tofic was based above all on technological and strategic reasons. As a group we are strong enough to turn Tofic into an important player in Asia and in Europe we will profit from Tofic's know-how. We have taken a very important step in our growth strategy.“ Peter Müller, Director Strategy and M&A illustrates: “Tofic has shown their ability to grow quickly in an early development period. They are top from a technology point of view and have strong management skills. The perfect target for AT&S”. “The acquisition of Tofic is cheaper for AT&S than building up production ourselves. And above all we can offer our clients products much faster,“ emphasises Steen Hansen, CFO at AT&S, regarding the decision to buy the company.
„In Korea itself we forecast a sales potential of up to €70 million, and we are also likely to start flex production in China, since we have the facilities in Shanghai“ says Hansen, outlining the company's future plans.
The takeover of Tofic. Co. Ltd. includes the acquisition price of $1.2 million for 59% of the shares. In addition there is a capital increase of some $4 million borne by AT&S, resulting in a total shareholding of 86%. The remaining 14% are held by the minority shareholders which are
founders/managing directors of Tofic. Next year Tofic. Co Ltd. is set to record sales of around $40m and will thus boost the growth of AT&S.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments