Electronics Production | February 08, 2006
KPN selects Kreatel IP-STB Solution for its IPTV Service
Motorola owned Kreatel Communications has been selected by KPN to provide the IP-STB solution to their rollout of IPTV services.
With the launch of IPTV services, KPN completes its Triple Play TV offer. Currently, the company supplies more than 1.5 million customers with ADSL and consequently is the largest broadband provider in the Netherlands. Using ADSL2+ technology for distributing IPTV, KPN will challenge cable TV- and satellite broadcasters with premium content and interactive value-adding services like Delay TV and Video on Demand. The use of Kreatel IP-STB System enables KPN to develop and deploy new value-adding services for IPTV over time. The Kreatel software platform supports several set-top box models, which allows KPN to offer a combination of set-top box models, based on the Kreatel IP-STB 1700 series.
"Being a full communications service provider, KPN drives the market by continuously adding new attractive services. With the rollout of IPTV services, we reinforce our leadership in the ADSL market and we will provide our customers with a richer TV viewing experience that changes
the way people watch TV. Kreatel's expertise from previous large-scale deployments and its strong commitment to KPN assure us in our choice of solution and its development," says Ludolf Rasterhoff, Director KPN TV & Media at KPN.
By selecting Kreatel, KPN renews its confidence in Kreatel, who also provided the set-top boxes to the previous IPTV trials.
"KPN's launch of IPTV services proves its position as a visionary and an achieving telecom leader," says Lars Bengtsson, CEO at Kreatel. "The reliability of our set-top boxes and the potential of the software platform make the Kreatel IP-STB solution the perfect choice for a telecom operator like KPN in its pursuit for outstanding broadband TV services."
This contract further strengthens Kreatel's position on the IPTV market. The Kreatel IP-STB solution has gained strong foothold among European Telcos with strategic plans for a growing IPTV market.
