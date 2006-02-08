Norbert Hauser named as Kontron's Vice President of Marketing

Effective January 1, 2006, Dipl. Ing. (FH) Norbert Hauser, previously responsible for marketing for the EMEA region, has taken charge of global marketing initiatives for Kontron AG as Vice President of Marketing.

With this newly created position, Kontron is paving the way towards a globally-orientated corporate structure. Mr. Hauser's focus is on intensifying Kontron's presence in regional and

vertical emerging markets, and consolidating Kontron's branding in its established markets as one of the world's leading manufacturers of embedded and mobile rugged computer technology. As Vice President of Marketing, Mr. Hauser reports directly to CEO Hannes Niederhauser. He will continue to

promote the integration of marketing and communications activities, and intensify and optimize cooperation between the marketing teams in EMEA (European-Middle East-Africa), APAC (Asia-Pacific), and North America in order to create global synergies.

