SMT & Inspection | December 15, 2004
Speedline enhances its sales force
Speedline Technologies appoints Bruce Seaton as European Sales Director. Having been with the Company for almost 12 years Mr. Seaton has had several roles in the organisation, the most recent position being Regional Sales manager, looking after territories in Europe, including UK, Ireland, France Spain, Portugal, Benelux and Turkey, supporting Speedline's distributors and some larger customer accounts directly.
His career within Speedline (MPM at the time) started as a customer support engineer at the advent of high performance inline stencil printing machines, quickly focussing his skills on an applications role before entering a sales position.
Mr. Seaton looks back on more than 20 years of experience within the electronics industry, having worked at well known companies such as Marconi Communications and Dynapert before joining MPM/Speedline.
He also took active roles being a commitee member within the Smart Group, speaking at several events, and taking part in the industry advisory group meetings. He looks forward to meeting the challenges of the newly appointed position, being responsible for all sales related activities in Europe as well as supporting Speedline’s distributors in Western and Southern Europe directly.
To complement the European Sales Team, Speedline is also pleased to announce the appointment of Will Heynsdijk as Regional Sales Manager Central Europe.
Mr. Heynsdijk started his career in the electronics industry with MPM/Speedline more than 10 years ago. He gained extensive experience starting in the Technical Service field, transitioning to Service & Tech Support Supervisor, and than applying his knowledge as Sales Engineer Eastern Europe. After a three year period outside of Speedline, Mr. Heynsdijk will now be responsible for all of Speedline’s sales related activities in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Benelux as well as the Czech Republic, Slovenia, and Hungary.
Bob Pitchford, Director Business Development Europe, will continue to support Speedline's distributor network in Northern and Eastern Europe.
