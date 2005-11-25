Fern Abrams columns | November 25, 2005
China Publishes RoHS-Like Laws
China's Ministry of Information Industry (MII) recently signed the "Management Methods for Controlling Pollution by Electronic Information Products," which is often referred to as China RoHS because of its similarity to the European Union (EU) Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive.
Implementation of China RoHS will involve the development of detailed regulation. MII has created a Standards Working Group and three subgroups to provide input in critical technical areas: labeling, lead free concentrations and testing and lead free solutions.
China RoHS will apply to products manufactured in and imported into China, but under current drafts it would not apply to products destined for export. Key requirements of China RoHS are expected to include substance restrictions, pre-market compulsory certification, and labeling and marking requirements. At least initially, China RoHS is expected to restrict the same substances currently restricted under the EU RoHS Directive. Less clear is whether any of the technology exemptions allowed in the EU RoHS will eventually be adopted by the Chinese regime. Pre-market certification is expected to be implemented by China's Administration for Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, likely through combination with the already existing China Compulsory Certification mark system.
Marking requirements would include indication of a "safe-use" period, place-of-origin marking, material content, toxic-substance content and recyclability marking, and marking indicating the material content of the packaging. It is expected that some of the marking requirements may be satisfied through inclusion in product manuals and other documentation. The safe-use period mark, which is unique to China RoHS, is defined as the time period in which hazardous substances contained in electronics products are guaranteed not to "leak out or mutate," thus causing pollution or harm to human health. It is expected that the safe-use "expiration date" will provide a guide as to the appropriate time to relegate electronics products to the take back/recycling regime being developed under separate regulations.
While China RoHS proposes to cover all "electronic information products," including components and parts, substance restrictions and pre-market certification requirements would apply only to products specifically listed in a catalogue to be published by MII. Catalogues would likely be issued in batches, phasing in the regulation for different types of products. Industry is encouraging MII to focus its initial regulations on consumer electronics. Because drafting of the first batch of the catalog has just commenced, MII has not released any "lists" of target products, but, MII has indicated privately that commonly-used, large-volume consumer products are likely to be included in the first batch of the catalog.
The proposed date of adoption is December 31, 2005 with an entry into force three to six months later. This effective date will be the "in force" date for all provisions except for the substance restrictions and pre-market certification, which will be effective on dates specified on the first batch of the catalog.
Many details about the specifics of the regulation remain undefined at this point and industry continues to work with the Standards Working Group. It advocates that China evaluate technological feasibility and reliability of options, as well as harmonize their regulations with international industry practices.
By Fern Abrams, Director, Environmental Policy, IPC
China RoHS will apply to products manufactured in and imported into China, but under current drafts it would not apply to products destined for export. Key requirements of China RoHS are expected to include substance restrictions, pre-market compulsory certification, and labeling and marking requirements. At least initially, China RoHS is expected to restrict the same substances currently restricted under the EU RoHS Directive. Less clear is whether any of the technology exemptions allowed in the EU RoHS will eventually be adopted by the Chinese regime. Pre-market certification is expected to be implemented by China's Administration for Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, likely through combination with the already existing China Compulsory Certification mark system.
Marking requirements would include indication of a "safe-use" period, place-of-origin marking, material content, toxic-substance content and recyclability marking, and marking indicating the material content of the packaging. It is expected that some of the marking requirements may be satisfied through inclusion in product manuals and other documentation. The safe-use period mark, which is unique to China RoHS, is defined as the time period in which hazardous substances contained in electronics products are guaranteed not to "leak out or mutate," thus causing pollution or harm to human health. It is expected that the safe-use "expiration date" will provide a guide as to the appropriate time to relegate electronics products to the take back/recycling regime being developed under separate regulations.
While China RoHS proposes to cover all "electronic information products," including components and parts, substance restrictions and pre-market certification requirements would apply only to products specifically listed in a catalogue to be published by MII. Catalogues would likely be issued in batches, phasing in the regulation for different types of products. Industry is encouraging MII to focus its initial regulations on consumer electronics. Because drafting of the first batch of the catalog has just commenced, MII has not released any "lists" of target products, but, MII has indicated privately that commonly-used, large-volume consumer products are likely to be included in the first batch of the catalog.
The proposed date of adoption is December 31, 2005 with an entry into force three to six months later. This effective date will be the "in force" date for all provisions except for the substance restrictions and pre-market certification, which will be effective on dates specified on the first batch of the catalog.
Many details about the specifics of the regulation remain undefined at this point and industry continues to work with the Standards Working Group. It advocates that China evaluate technological feasibility and reliability of options, as well as harmonize their regulations with international industry practices.
By Fern Abrams, Director, Environmental Policy, IPC
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments