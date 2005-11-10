Neville Reyner

New council sparks revival for electronics industry

Neville Reyner - Corporate Advisor of Anglia has been appointed to the New UK Electronics Leadership Council (ELC)

The new Electronics Leadership Council (ELC) met for the first time on Wednesday 26th October, and set out its vision and agenda for exploiting the opportunities and tackling the challenges facing the UK electronics industry.



As well as the recently appointed chairman, Harry Tee, the wide ranging team which will take forward the work of the Council was named today by the Minister for Industry and the Regions, Alun Michael MP.



They are:

Prof John Roulston - Group CEO, Filtronic plc



Christopher Sawyer - Group Chief Executive, Deltron Electronics plc



Norman Smith - MD, Instron



Prof Ian Phillips - Principal Staff Engineer, ARM



David Jones - CEO, Invotec



Neville Reyner CBE DL - Corporate Advisor of Anglia



Dr Chris McArdle, Managing Director, Innotec Ltd



Peter Skyte - National Officer, Amicus



Darren Race - Chair of the Electronics Sector Strategy Group, SEMTA (Science, Engineering, Manufacturing Technologies Alliance)



David Kynaston - Senior non-executive director, TTP Com Public Sector Observers



Jeff Alexander - Enterprise Director, South East England Development Agency (SEEDA) on behalf of the Regional Development Agencies



David Bacon - Director, Electronics & IT Services Unit, DTI



Vince Osgood - Head of Technology Sector Team, Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC)



At its inaugural meeting the Council set out plans to implement a strategy for innovation and growth in the UK electronics industry. The Council is setting up work streams to engage industry with the key priorities of skills, technology, the supply chain and public procurement.



Industry Minister, Alun Michael, said:

"The UK electronics industry is at the heart of a thriving hi-tech economy and is vital for the success of sectors from defence to healthcare. The new Council, with its extensive experience and broad range of skills, is designed to help drive forward the development of the electronics sector in the UK. This will aid its continuing prosperity and help maintain its position in the highly competitive global economy."





Harry Tee said:

"The clear objective for the new Council is to turn the UK electronics industry into a world leader. We have a clear set of priorities to help the industry increase its visibility and confidence. Our aim is to unlock the industry's potential, build critical mass and turn it into a sector which punches its weight on the global stage. The international competition is tough but the UK has a remarkable track record of innovation and creativity. Our job is to unlock it and encourage its global growth."



The creation of an Electronics Leadership Council was a key recommendation of the joint industry and government innovation and growth team (IGT) report "Electronics 2015 - Making a Visible Difference". The electronics IGT set out the challenges and opportunities for the sector over the next decade and made recommendations to build on the foundations for future success.