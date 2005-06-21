columns | June 21, 2005
evertiq at the EIPC Summer Conference - Day 1
Paul Waldner maintains that conferences are about meeting people as much as they are about learning from people, so he got everyone on their feet to say hello to one another.
Paul talked about the success of the recent Technology Trip to China for the CPCA show, and now the EIPC are doing the same thing in Hong Kong in conjunction with the HKPCA at the beginning of December. In October, 27th and 28th, there is to be a joint IPC/EIPC TMRC in Berlin, and a Call for Papers has just been issued. He reminded everyone that EIPC has its bi-annual General Meeting coming up which will be held during Productronica, and a new board of directors will be elected, as well as a new Chairman. All members are most welcome. His recent trips to Korea and Japan showed that the technology there is outstanding, with FPC in a whole class of its own, when it comes to equipment and technology. The world is now flat, says Paul, when it comes to competitiveness; Europe no longer has the advantage; the use of call centres and other information tools makes it all possible for everyone to do anything, anywhere. That includes us all.
A Review of the proceedings held on Day 2 of the conference will be published on evertiq within shortly.
A Review of the proceedings held on Day 2 of the conference will be published on evertiq within shortly.
Comments